Mass. Man Arrested With Loaded Gun Near Back-to-School Backpack Drive

A Randolph, Massachusetts man was arrested Friday after police say he was found with a loaded gun near a Boston park where a back-to-school backpack giveaway event was taking place.

Boston police responded to reports of shots fired near Almont Park in Boston's Mattapan neighborhood around 8:30p.m. on Friday, where multiple children and families were participating in a back-to-school backpack giveaway.

According to police, officers approached a large group in a private parking lot on Orlando Street where they found a man inside the rear passenger seat of a car with all of its windows open.

Police say the man, whom they've identified as 38-year-old Garfield Williams, of Randolph, began walking away as officers approached. According to police, officers found a loaded gun wrapped in a piece of clothing and protruding from underneath the rear seat.

Williams was arrested and is facing multiple firearm possession charges. He is expected to be arraigned in Dorchester District Court. It is unclear if he has an attorney.