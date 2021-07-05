Local

swim lessons

Mass. Offering Free Swim Lessons

The swim lessons run through August 13th and pre-registration is mandatory for those interested

By Nathalie Sczublewski

NBC Universal, Inc.

Massachusetts is offering free swim lessons through the Department of Conservation and Recreation beginning Monday, July 5. 

This comes after a series of drownings across the state in recent weeks. 

 Classes are Mondays through Fridays from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. Children must be at least  4-years-old by the first swim lesson. 

Classes run through August 13 at several DCR pools across the state. 

If you are interested, you must register by  contacting your local facility. Registration for swim lessons is mandatory and is on a first come, first serve basis.

