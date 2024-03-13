What the $335M for revamping the Mass. Pike will mean for Allston

A major facelift is coming to the Massachusetts Turnpike, one that transit advocates are calling a game-changer — and which commuters hope won't lead to more traffic.

The state won a huge federal grant this week for what is known as the Allston Multimodal Project, which would flatten and realign part of I-90 in Allston, construct a new MBTA station and unlock dozens of acres of vacant land. The $335 million injection of funding is a big victory for the project that has been over a decade in the making.

"Taking down elevated highway to open up space will improve access to the Charles River, bring new parks and new housing," said Tom Ryan, senior advisor at A Better City.

A Better City has long been advocating for the project that would also help create a brand new neighborhood in Allston called Beacon Park Yard.

Get Boston local news, weather forecasts, lifestyle and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Boston’s newsletters.

'"This is a different project than any other project in New England. It's a great project that's not just a highway, roadway project," Ryan said.

The state and city are hopeful that hundreds of millions of federal dollars will be made available through a grant. A Better City CEO Kate Dineen shares with us how the project could transform the Allston neighborhood. Follow NBC10 Boston on... Instagram: instagram.com/nbc10boston TikTok: tiktok.com/@nbc10boston Facebook: facebook.com/NBC10Boston X: twitter.com/NBC10Boston

While it is likely still years away from becoming a reality, in Boston, highway construction always comes with concerns after the Big Dig.

"This is a little dig. It doesn't have anywhere near the complexity," Brookline state Rep. Tommy Vitolo said.

His goal, he said, is to make sure the bike and pedestrian amenities that are part of the proposal are actually realized, so those living through the construction also benefit in the long run, not just those who drive through it.

"It's really easy to build the highway portions first and then promise they'll get to the pedestrian and bike amenities later, but when things get tight and tough, that's usually what hits the chopping block. My hope is those benefits for the neighborhood happen early," Vitolo said.

Get updates on what's happening in Boston to your inbox. Sign up for our News Headlines newsletter.

There is still no timeline for when the project could start, but lawmakers know something has to be done, considering the elevated portion of the Pike in Allston is already considered structurally deficient.

"If we do nothing, the highway will eventually collapse. We have to do this," Vitolo said.