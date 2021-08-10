Local

In-depth news coverage of the Greater Boston Area.
BOSTON

Mass. Pike Lanes Near Prudential Tunnel Exit Closed After Multi-Vehicle Crash

The Massachusetts Department of Transportation said on Twitter at 9:30 p.m. Monday that drivers should expect delays as a result of the crash.

By Kaitlin McKinley Becker

Multiple vehicles, including a tractor trailer, crashed Monday night on the Massachusetts Turnpike in Boston, closing two lanes of traffic near the Prudential Tunnel.

The Massachusetts Department of Transportation said on Twitter at 9:30 p.m. that drivers should expect delays as a result of the crash.

The crash happened on Interstate 90 westbound at the exit of the Prudential Tunnel.

Transportation officials did not say how many vehicles were involved or if there were any injuries reported.

No other information was provided.

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for iOS or Android — and sign up for alerts.

This article tagged under:

BOSTONMASS PIKEPrudential Centermass dot
Meet the Team Coronavirus Pandemic NBCLX Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Adjusting to Climate Change Investigations NBC10 Boston Responds Video Traffic Sports Patriots Red Sox Celtics Bruins NBC Sports Boston Entertainment Hub Today
TV Listings Find NBC10 Boston Submit a Tip Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us