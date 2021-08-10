Mass. Pike Lanes Near Prudential Tunnel Exit Closed After Multi-Vehicle Crash

Multiple vehicles, including a tractor trailer, crashed Monday night on the Massachusetts Turnpike in Boston, closing two lanes of traffic near the Prudential Tunnel.

The Massachusetts Department of Transportation said on Twitter at 9:30 p.m. that drivers should expect delays as a result of the crash.

The crash happened on Interstate 90 westbound at the exit of the Prudential Tunnel.

Transportation officials did not say how many vehicles were involved or if there were any injuries reported.

No other information was provided.

