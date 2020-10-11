Mass. Pike Rollover, Fire Forces Road Closure in Boston

A tractor trailer rollover in Boston forced the closure of the eastbound side Interstate 90 by Boston University Sunday morning.

The Boston Fire Department was on scene, as fuel carried by the truck caught on fire, officials said. Eastbound traffic is being detoured off at exit 18, according to state police.

Fuel from truck that was on fire being off-loaded then truck will be towed.Companies have put absorbent down to stop the spread of the fuel leak.

The remaining fuel is being pumped out, and Hazmat Technicians will remain on the scene to supervise the cleanup and the removal of the tractor trailer.