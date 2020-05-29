Mass. Police Officer Dies From Coronavirus

A 48-year-old Massachusetts police officer died early Friday morning after battling the coronavirus.

Rutland police Detective John Songy, of Leicester, was an eight-year department veteran and had previously served with the Oakham Police Department. He had been battling COVID-19 for the past month.

Download our free mobile app for iOS or Android to get the latest breaking news and in-depth coverage of COVID-19.

"John passed away in the early morning hours of May 29, 2020, after a courageous and well-fought battle against the coronavirus," the Rutland Police Department said in a statement. "We wish to extend our sincerest condolences to Detective Songy’s family during this difficult time and we would like to thank the community for the generous outpouring of support that John, his family and the department have received throughout this ordeal."

"We're heartbroken by the news that Det. John Songy has lost his battle with COVID-19," Worcester District Attorney Joseph D. Early said on Twitter. "We would like to extend our condolences to John's wife Joanne, all of his family and friends and the Rutland Police Department."

We're heartbroken by the news that Det. John Songy has lost his battle with COVID-19. We would like to extend our condolences to John's wife Joanne, all of his family and friends and the Rutland Police Department. pic.twitter.com/dSDGOUaSmO — Joseph D. Early Jr. (@worcesterda) May 29, 2020

Information on funeral services will be released as soon as they become available.