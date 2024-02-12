Mass. braces for major snow storm Tuesday: ‘use extreme care'

Gov. Maura Healey urged Massachusetts residents to avoid traveling Tuesday, if possible, when a nor'easter is expected to drop up to a foot of snow on parts of the state.

She held a news conference about what is expected to be her first major snowstorm as governor at the state's Highway Operations Center in Boston.

"We ask that you avoid traveling tomorrow during the storm if possible. Plan ahead, use extreme care if you do need to head out," Healey said.

Earlier Monday, Healey directed all staff who aren't essential employees to work from home on Tuesday, given the unsafe driving conditions.

Massachusetts is expecting upwards of a foot of snow in some areas, including Boston. Strong winds are expected along the coastline, near-blizzard conditions could hit the South Shore and power could cut out for thousands of people.

Schools districts, including Boston's, declared snow days for Tuesday.

"It's an inconvenience, we know. A lot of kids will be home from school. A lot of parents will be trying to organize child care," Healey said.

Officials said that the combination of heavy, wet snow falling quickly during the morning and evening commute will combine to make it difficult, at times, for plows to clear the roads.

"Travel will be very difficult and at times dangerous during the peak of this storm," Massachusetts Highway Administrator Jonathan Gulliver said.

He noted that close to 3,000 pieces of Massachusetts Department of Transportation equipment were set to be on the roads, both treating the roadways with salt and plowing.

While the nor'easter is expected to blow through the region quickly on Tuesday — the National Weather Service's storm warning lasts 24 hours, ending at 1 a.m. Wednesday — cleanup "could take some time," Gulliver said.

The T plans to be open for a regular schedule, Healey said, though she noted that disruptions were possible.

Crews were also prepared for the widespread power outages that tend to come with heavy, wet snow.

For the first time in two years, the city of Boston is bracing for up to a foot of snow. Mayor Michelle Wu detailed Monday how the city is preparing for Tuesday's snowstorm.

The City of Boston declared a snow emergency for Tuesday.

"The best projections right now estimate that we will likely get between 8 and 12 inches of snow total," Mayor Michelle Wu said. "That it'll come down pretty heavily during the morning commute, starting earlier in the morning and potentially continuing all the way through the afternoon tomorrow. That means that we are making the call today that Boston Public Schools will be closed tomorrow."

Residents in Scituate were gearing up Monday for the pending snow and high winds. Beach erosion and flooding will be a problem this time around.

Nearly a foot of snow and up to 60 mile an hour winds are expected with the storm system. In the past, that wind speed has led to downed power lines and tree debris for neighbors, affecting commutes and forcing people to stay home.

It's an all-out effort to brace for inclement weather but residents say that in this coastal town, they're used to it.

"And yeah, you get some storms five days a year, but you prepare for it and you go on with your life," said George Simmons, Scituate resident.