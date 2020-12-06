Mass. Reports 4,747 New COVID-19 Cases

Massachusetts reporting 4,747 new confirmed COVID-19 cases in the state on Sunday.

The number of coronavirus went down Sunday, compared to Saturday's figure, the Department of Public Health announced. Massachusetts also reported 48 more deaths from COVID-19.

This number of cases comes in under the high mark of the week, when the state reported 6,477 new cases Thursday. Six-hundred and eighty of those cases came from a delay in reporting, according to Thursday's report.

There have now been 10,763 confirmed deaths and 247,559 cases, according to the DPH.

The average rate of COVID-19 tests stayed relatively level at 5.4%, according to the report — just a small change from Friday's 5.44%.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is now recommending universal mask use indoors.

The number of patients hospitalized for COVID-19 are 1,416 as of Sunday. Of that total, 298 are listed as being in intensive care units, according to DPH.

Gov. Charlie Baker announced Friday evening that the Commonwealth had submitted its order for a first round of vaccines to the CDC. The federal government allocated Massachusetts nearly 60,000 doses of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine in a first shipment.

The first doses will likely be reserved for frontline health care workers, people over the age of 65 or with underlying health conditions and other essential workers.