Police Patrols Increased at Some Schools in Mass. After Texas Shooting

"Our hearts, thoughts and prayers are with all those who are suffering from this senseless tragedy. It just doesn’t make any sense. These kids didn’t deserve this," Tewksbury's police chief said

By Staff Reports

Two Massachusetts communities have increased police presence at their schools Wednesday after at least 19 children and two teachers were murdered at a school in Uvalde, Texas.

The Tewksbury Police Department and the Medfield Police Department wrote about the added presence at their respective school districts on Twitter and offered their condolences to those in Uvalde.

Medfield police emphasized that there is no current threat to the community. The added patrols were intended to help families and school staff feel more comfortable.

“I just want to find her well and alive,” said Jesse Rodriguez, the father of a Robb Elementary School student. “She’s a baby. She’s 10. She’s innocent.” Rodriguez told Telemundo San Antonio that he had not been able to find his daughter, Annabelle, at any of the nearby hospitals since the shooting happened.

Tewksbury Police Chief Ryan Columbus said his department would have an added police presence for similar reasons Wednesday.

He reacted to the horror in Texas on social media: “What has happened in Uvalde, Texas is incomprehensible. Our hearts, thoughts and prayers are with all those who are suffering from this senseless tragedy. It just doesn’t make any sense. These kids didn’t deserve this."

