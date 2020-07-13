Mass. State Police Cruiser Found Vandalized in Quincy Garage

Massachusetts State Police are looking for the culprit that smashed the windows of a cruiser while it was parked in a garage early Monday morning in Quincy.

State Police said the trooper to which the cruiser is assigned went to the car just before 7 a.m. and discovered that the front driver and passenger window, as well as the rear passenger window, had been broken.

Police say it appears the cruiser was rummaged through but they don't believe anything was taken.

The car was parked in a garage at 1 Brook Rd. It was vandalized sometime between 7:30 p.m. Sunday and 6:50 a.m. Monday, police said.

Officials say State Police detectives, Crime Scene Services troopers, and a State Police chemist are investigating the incident.