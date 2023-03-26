Local

Mass. State Police Rifle Stolen From Cruiser Has Been Recovered

Authorities are still investigating for who broke into the cruiser and took the gun

By Evan Ringle

Authorities said they recovered a Massachusetts State Police rifle that had been stolen last Thursday from a locked cruiser that was broken into overnight in Malden.

The rifle was found in the Greater Boston area, and police said there's no evidence to suggest that the gun was used in a crime since it was stolen.

Despite the discovery of the weapon, authorities are still investigating for who broke into the cruiser and took the gun.

