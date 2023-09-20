Mass. state trooper recovering in Boston after crash with alleged drunk driver in Utah

A Massachusetts State Trooper was moved to a Boston rehabilitation facility after being seriously injured during a crash involving an alleged drunk driver while on vacation in Utah, according to officials.

The State Police Association of Massachusetts posted an update on his condition on social media.

"“THANK YOU” is the message directly from our member, Trooper Matthew McRae as he continues to improve every day after almost being killed by an alleged drunk driver last month in Utah. He is now settled in at a Boston area rehabilitation hospital and is making gains in his recovery, now able to move his extremities, speak with family and friends, and is beginning physical therapy." they wrote on Facebook.

"The Association and the McRae Family would like to thank everyone who has supported him, including Matthew’s academy classmates and fellow Troopers, our elected leaders who are actively establishing legislation to create a sick leave bank, the Greg Hill Foundation for their fundraising, and all of the community members who have stepped up to support Matthew and his family during this difficult time." they added.

Trooper McRae was in a rideshare car with another passenger, when a Mini Cooper crashed into it on 600 South, resulting in injuries to all three people inside, according to the Salt Lake City Police Department.

The driver of the Mini Cooper — identified as Liam Kavanagh — was also hurt, and police said that the 19-year-old was under the influence of alcohol. He was arrested and is now facing charges, including a felony county of DUI. A 19-year-old passenger with Kavanagh is also facing charges, including a misdemeanor count of failure to disclose identity.

In a statement, Mass. State Police Colonel John Mawn said that McRae's family is with him at the Utah Hospital, and said a member of the State Police Association of Massachusetts (SPAM) was there too. SPAM is working to support the trooper and his family.

"The sad irony of this tragic situation is not lost one anyone who knows Trooper McRae," Col. Mawn wrote. "A graduate of the 85th Recruit Training Troop currently assigned to the State Police-Belchertown Barracks, as well as a former local police officer, he has dedicated his life to protecting others and making the Commonwealth’s roads safer."

It wasn't immediately clear if Kavanagh has an attorney who could speak to the allegations he faces.