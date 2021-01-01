Local

Springfield

Mass. State Trooper Shot on New Year's Eve

Police say the bullet apparently went through the trooper's cruiser before striking him.

A Massachusetts state trooper was shot and injured while responding to a call in Springfield late Thursday night.

The trooper was responding to a detection of shots fired on Nursery Street and was shot when as he arrived at the scene, according to State Police.

According to police, a Springfield police officer came to the troopers aid until EMS arrived.

The trooper was taken to a nearby hospital with non-life threatening injuries and was released shortly afterwards.

"Last night’s shooting once again underscores the dangers faced on any given shift by Massachushetts State Troopers and all police officers who protect our communities," Colonel Christopher S. Mason, Superintendent of the Massachushetts State Police said in a written statement. "Again we are reminded — as if any reminder was necessary— that no tour of duty is routine or predictable for law enforcement officers."

The incident is under investigation.

Authorities have not released the name of the trooper but say he is assigned to the State Police-Springfield Barracks and graduated from the State Police Academy in May.

