Mass. Student Athletes Will Have to Wear Masks Indoors This Fall, MIAA Says

Massachusetts student athletes and their coaches will be required to wear masks for indoor activities this fall, the Massachusetts Interscholastic Athletic Association announced Thursday.

The requirement doesn't cover outdoor activity, where masks are optional for students and coaches.

"Wishing all member schools a smooth start to the school year and a memorable fall sports season!" MIAA Executive Director Bob Baldwin said in a statement.

The move was alluded to in Wednesday's mask mandate for public schools announcement from Education Commissioner Jeffrey Riley. That mandate is effective through at least Oct. 1, though it may be extended.

The MIAA mask requirement will be reviewed before Oct. 1 as well, the agency said.

The Massachusetts Interscholastic Athletic Association board says when it comes to masks for fall sports, the decision should be up to each individual school board and local community.