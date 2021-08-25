Local

coronavirus

DESE Commissioner Expected to Issue Mask Mandate for K-12 Students to Begin School Year

The Department of Elementary and Secondary Education's board met virtually Tuesday and voted 9-1 in favor of issuing the mandate

By Staff Reports

After receiving authorization on Tuesday, the commissioner of the Massachusetts Department of Elementary and Secondary Education is expected to authorize a mask mandate for students through Oct. 1.

Commissioner Jeffrey Riley said Tuesday that he hopes this will be a short-term measure as the department continues to work with the health and medical community on "off-ramps for masking."

Meeting virtually, the DESE board voted 9-1 Tuesday to give Riley the power to issue a mask mandate for students in kindergarten through 12th grade.

"For now, the safest and simplest path forward is to mask up in schools," Massachusetts Education Secretary James Peyser said.

The board's vote -- a shift from Gov. Charlie Baker administration's previous approach of recommending masks for unvaccinated individuals in schools but allowing individual districts to adopt their own policies -- comes after dozens of school committees, boards of health and other local officials across the state had already decided to require masks in their schools.

Under the mask mandate, if a school has a vaccination rate of 80% or more come Oct. 1, the district could lift masks for those who are vaccinated.

If approved, the mandate will only apply to students indoors.

