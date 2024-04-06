Mass. teen wanted on murder charge in Vermont stabbing

An 18-year-old from Massachusetts is wanted in connection to a fatal stabbing that occurred in Pownal, Vermont, in early February.

State police say Elizah Coppedge, of Chicopee, Mass., is facing a charge of second-degree murder in the Feb. 6 killing of Casey Gras, 36, of Bennington, Vt.

Update No. 2: Arrest warrant issued for suspect in Pownal homicide https://t.co/Aomm8gSnrl — Vermont State Police (@VTStatePolice) April 5, 2024

According to police, a Vermont Superior Court judge in Bennington County signed an arrest warrant this week and ordered that Coppedge be held without bail once he's in custody.

Coppedge is described as a Black man who is 6 feet 2 inches tall, weighing 200 pounds, with brown eyes and brown hair. His last known whereabouts were in Pittsfield, Mass., on the night of Feb. 6.

Anyone with information on Coppedge's whereabouts is asked to call their local police department, or Vermont State Police at 802-442-5421. Anonymous tips can be submitted online at https://vsp.vermont.gov/tipsubmit.

Police first began investigating around 3 p.m. on Tuesday, Feb. 6, when they received a report of an altercation on Chickadee Drive. When officers arrived, they found a man dead at the scene. Police said at the time they were investigating it as a suspicious death, but an autopsy the following day determined the man, identified as Gras, had been stabbed multiple times in the abdomen and chest, and hsi death was ruled a homicide.

Police said at the time there was no indication of a broader threat to the community. On Friday, police said their investigation has indicated that this was an isolated incident that arose from a drug-related dispute.

Pownal is a town with about 3,200 residents in the southwestern part of the state.