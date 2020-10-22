Mass. Voters Hoping Tonight's Trump/Biden Debate Won't Be as ‘Erratic' as the First One

Tonight’s the night for the final presidential debate before the election, and many Massachusetts voters hope it’s not a repeat of President Donald Trump and Joe Biden yelling and talking over each other like it was during the first debate.

“It was just erratic, they were cutting into each other’s time,” said Shrewsbury resident Linda Brown.

“You couldn’t even hear what the other one was saying you know,” Linda Condon, of Millbury, said.

Boston resident Terrance Clark says the first presidential debate was "mayhem, a madhouse!"

"Hopefully we won’t see the same tonight,” Clark said.

There will be one big change this time around: the candidates’ microphones will be cut off while his opponent is responding to the first question of each of the debate’s six segments.

“They don’t get a chance to rebut, they don’t give him enough time," said Northbridge resident Paul Brouillard. "Plus all the moderators are all left-wing nuts so what are you going to do?”

But people on both sides of the political aisle don’t seem to think a mute button will silence the president.

“If Trump’s going to say something, he’s just going to talk all over everybody because that’s just his nature, whether you like it or not," said Donna Murzycki, of Worcester.

“I feel like he’s going to jump from his podium to Biden’s just to get his point across because he seems to find a way to get his point across whether he has a mic or not,” said Henritta Nyaigoti, of Leominster.

The Commission on Presidential Debates released new debate rules on Monday for the upcoming presidential debate between President Donald Trump and former Vice President Joe Biden.

For those reasons, many people say they have decided to not even tune in.

Dudley resident Debbie Johnson says she's "not interested."

“To be honest with you, I could care less because I don’t vote,” one Whitinsville resident said.

“I have decided my mind, so I don’t want to get upset listening to the debate,” Marlboro resident Sahana Bose said.

Still, some voters say they will be watching for the political theatre of it all, if nothing else.

“It will be wild, it will be wild, and let’s hope Trump is a little subdued, but I don’t think it will happen, but I’m looking forward to it, 9 o’clock, I’m there,” Brown said.

Whether or not they agree on who will win the election, most people told NBC10 Boston that this debate probably won’t swing many voters.

The final matchup scheduled between Trump and Biden will take place at 9 p.m. ET at Belmont University in Nashville, Tennessee.

Click here for everything you need to know about the final presidential debate.