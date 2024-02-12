Mass. woman charged with DWI, driving wrong way on I-93 in NH

A Massachusetts woman is facing multiple charges after she allegedly drove the wrong way on Interstate 93 in New Hampshire early Monday morning while drunk.

Nicole Plummer, 33, of Lowell, is charged with reckless conduct, disobeying an officer, resisting arrest and driving while intoxicated.

New Hampshire State Police said they received reports around 2:20 a.m. Monday of a vehicle traveling the wrong way on I-93 in Salem., heading northbound in the southbound lanes from the New Hampshire-Massachusetts state line.

A state police trooper was able to get north of the vehicle, just south of Exit 4, where he deployed stop sticks. The stop sticks deflated three tires on the vehicle, which forced it into a slow roll, where it was then intercepted by additional state police troopers and officers from the Londonderry Police Department.

Get Boston local news, weather forecasts, lifestyle and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Boston’s newsletters.

Following a roadside investigation, Plummer was taken into custody. She is scheduled to appear in court later this month.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call Trooper William Moran at 603-223-4381 or email him at William.J.Moran@dos.nh.gov.