Local

In-depth news coverage of the Greater Boston Area.
bald eagle

Massachusetts’ Bald Eagle Population Continues to Thrive

More than 70 active eagles' nests have been documented around the state in 2020

Bald eagle
Breana Schmidt

A bald eagle released into the wild two years ago, was recently photographed in the wild.

" data-ellipsis="false">

The number of bald eagles in Massachusetts continues to grow, with nine new nests confirmed in the state this year, including the first on Cape Cod in more than a century.

The state Division of Fisheries and Wildlife said more than 70 active eagles' nests have been documented around the state in 2020, including new nests in Fitchburg, Wenham, Concord, Rutland, Wareham, Medford, Northampton, Hudson and Barnstable.

The Barnstable nest is the first nest with eggs on Cape Cod since 1905. Also, a bald eagle that hatched in Massachusetts in 1997 has been confirmed as the oldest bald eagle in New Hampshire.

Copyright AP - Associated Press

This article tagged under:

bald eagleMassachusettsConcordMEDFORDHudson
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Request a School Visit Adjusting to Climate Change Investigations NBC10 Boston Responds Video Traffic Virtual Connection Sports Patriots Red Sox Celtics Bruins NBCLX Entertainment Hub Today
TV Listings Find NBC10 Boston Submit a Tip Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us