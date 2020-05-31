Massachusetts’ Bald Eagle Population Continues to Thrive

The number of bald eagles in Massachusetts continues to grow, with nine new nests confirmed in the state this year, including the first on Cape Cod in more than a century.

The state Division of Fisheries and Wildlife said more than 70 active eagles' nests have been documented around the state in 2020, including new nests in Fitchburg, Wenham, Concord, Rutland, Wareham, Medford, Northampton, Hudson and Barnstable.

The Barnstable nest is the first nest with eggs on Cape Cod since 1905. Also, a bald eagle that hatched in Massachusetts in 1997 has been confirmed as the oldest bald eagle in New Hampshire.