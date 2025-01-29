Massachusetts immigration advocates call for stronger state-level protections

Concerned about Trump administration immigration law enforcement policies, some state legislators and immigrant rights advocates will make another pass at legislation they say would protect Bay State immigrants.

Supporters gathered outside the State House Wednesday to launch a "Protect Our Immigrant Communities" campaign and targeted three bills: the latest iteration of measure that limits local law enforcement cooperation with federal immigration affairs, a push to end contracts with U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement, and a new proposal to use state dollars to cover legal fees for some residents' immigration proceedings.

Leaders of the campaign, which includes the Massachusetts Immigrant and Refugee Advocacy Coalition, are trying to push state lawmakers to act soon since President Donald Trump is moving to ramp up deportations.

Democrat Sen. Liz Miranda of Boston said it's "time for the Legislature to take a stand."

The Legislature has enacted recent laws to support immigrants, including one allowing undocumented immigrants to acquire driver's licenses, but has opted against advancing the so-called Safe Communities Act that would erect more of a wall between local police and federal immigration authorities.