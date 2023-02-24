Local

In-depth news coverage of the Greater Boston Area.
Massachusetts

Massachusetts Ranked Happiest State in the Country

Massachusetts ranked first on the happiness index with an overall score of 94.5 out of 100. Rhode Island and Connecticut followed second and third, with 84.3 and 83.9, respectively

By Thea DiGiammerino

boston skyline getty
Getty Images

Massachusetts is the happiest state in the country – at least according to a new study from the CBD Experts at Joy Organics.

The research focused on 10 factors rated one out of 10 to determine the rankings – including suicide rates, average hourly wage, severity of depression and anxiety, unemployment rates, number of primary care and mental health providers, adverse childhood experiences, neighborhood amenities and percentage of sleep-deprived residents.

Massachusetts ranked first on the happiness index with an overall score of 94.5 out of 100. Rhode Island and Connecticut followed second and third, with 84.3 and 83.9, respectively.

The full top 10 are as follows:

Get Boston local news, weather forecasts, lifestyle and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Boston’s newsletters.

RankStateHappiness Index Score /100
1.Massachusetts 94.5
2.Rhode Island84.3
3.Connecticut83.9
4.New York81.6
5.Minnesota81.4
6.New Jersey80.1
7.Nebraska79.2
8.Maryland78.7
9.California77.7
10.Illinois and Utah (Tie)76.7

There are lots of ideas as to what constitutes happiness for different people. With this research, we aimed to include a number of factors that either influence a state’s happiness or serve as indicators of it,” a spokesperson for Joy Organics said. “Mental wellbeing, support and suicide rates were weighted more heavily in the ranking, accounting for a larger proportion of each state’s overall score, as these were deemed to be the most important factors."

This article tagged under:

Massachusetts
Meet the Team Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Climate 2022 Investigations NBC10 Boston Responds Submit a tip Video Traffic Sports Patriots Red Sox Celtics Bruins NBC Sports Boston Entertainment Hub Today Boston Restaurant Talk
About NBC10 Boston TV Listings Find NBC10 Boston Submit a Tip Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Download Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us