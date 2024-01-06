MAP: Moms' group shows where to go sledding in Greater Boston

With up to a foot of snow in the forecast for parts of Massachusetts and New Hampshire by Sunday afternoon, it's looking like a perfect weekend to go sledding.

If you're wondering where to take your kids, a group of moms has crowdsourced a list of hills in and around Boston and turned it into an interactive map that's got something for everyone.

The Community Kangaroo sledding map is organized by city/town and hill size, pointing out small hills for beginners, large hills for bigger kids and "intense thrill" spots, like Braeburn Golf Course in Newton and Sweatt Hill, a former ski slope in Wrentham, that offer seriously fast sledding.

There are dozens of options listed across the area, as far afield as Sturbridge's Westville Lake Recreational Area.

Snow is expected to begin falling on Saturday night, continuing into Sunday as part of a storm that is expected to drop up to a foot of snow on parts of New England.

The website has other things for families to do, too, including events and maps of activities, swimming spots and more. It describes itself as being run by "a team of 20 local moms scattered across Greater Boston" who "scour the internet for fun family-friendly outings so you don’t have to!"

The winter storm arriving Saturday night is the first impactful and widespread snowstorm of the season in southern New England The National Weather Service has issued a Winter Storm Warning to different areas in Massachusetts and New Hampshire.

The snow will break out from west to east Saturday evening and ramp up overnight, with a few communities seeing 1-2 inches of snow per hour after midnight. Along the immediate coastline, the South Shore of Boston and down over the Cape, rain will mix in and the precipitation which is expected to flip to all rain.