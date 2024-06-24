Massachusetts State Police cruiser involved in 5-car crash on the Mass. Pike

A Massachusetts State Police cruiser was involved in a 5-car crash on the Massachusetts Turnpike on Monday morning.

State police said troopers first responded to a 2-car crash on Interstate 90 westbound between the Allston Brighton exit and the Boston University Bridge in Boston around 7:10 a.m. No injuries were reported, and the scene was quickly cleared.

A short time later, around 7:20 p.m., a state police cruiser was involved in a separate 5-car crash on the eastbound side of I-90 in the same general area, only a bit close to the BU Bridge.

No major injuries were reported, and the crash remains under investigation.

The scene was cleared a short time later.