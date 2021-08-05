Massachusetts Announces 2 More VaxMillions Winners

Massachusetts on Thursday announced its second set of winners in the VaxMillions giveaway, a sweepstakes meant to drive up the state's vaccination rate.

Donna McNulty of Billerica, a longtime employee of a small publishing and software company, won $1 million, the Baker administration said in a release. Dylan Barron of Norwood, a student at Blue Hills Regional Technical School, one a $300,000 college scholarship.

According to the release, McNulty got vaccinated to protect herself and a friend who is at high risk for COVID-19 and plans to use her winnings to prepare fore retirement.

Barron, meanwhile, got vaccinated to keep himself and loved ones safe.

The sweepstakes gives fully vaccinated residents the chance to win $1 million or a $300,000 scholarship.

Baker announced last week that Darrell Washington, of Weymouth, a case worker for Blue Cross Blue Shield, had won $1 million; and that Daniela Maldonado, a student from Chelsea, won a $300,000 scholarship.

Over 2 million people in Massachusetts have signed up for a chance to win either the $1 million prize or the $300,000 college scholarship from the state, officials said.

Thursday's winners were chosen from a drawing earlier this week.

According to officials, over 2.4 million people have signed up for the VaxMillions Giveaway. Those include 2.3 million residents 18 and older, and over 158,000 residents ages 12 to 17.

Over 235,000 residents have gotten a first dose of the vaccine since the sweepstakes were announced, according to the release, and over 370,000 residents have become fully vaccinated.

To be eligible for the drawings, participants must have been fully vaccinated against the coronavirus and have registered by July 29. Anyone who hasn't yet signed up can do so to be eligible for the remaining drawings. See the VaxMillions deadlines here.

Still want to get in on the action? Fully vaccinated residents can enter the drawing at VaxMillionsGiveaway.com. For residents who do not have internet access or need assistance, there is a call center available to assist with registration. You can reach the call center by calling 211 during the following hours:

Monday to Thursday from 8:30 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Friday from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Saturday and Sunday from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Live call center workers will be available in English and Spanish, and an additional 100 languages ​​will be available through translators.