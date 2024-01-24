New Hampshire

Massachusetts woman killed in snowmobile crash in NH

Investigators said speed and inexperience are the leading factors in the crash

By Marc Fortier

NH Fish and Game/Twitter

A Massachusetts woman was killed in a snowmobile crash in New Hampshire on Tuesday afternoon.

The New Hampshire Fish and Game Department said it was notified of a possible fatal snowmobile crash in Berlin around 3:20 p.m. Tuesday. Berlin police were first to arrive at the scene, which was a short distance form the back parking lot of the Androscoggin Valley Hospital.

Officers attempted lifesaving measures until Berlin fire and ambulance personnel were able to get to the scene. Two Fish and Game conservation officers also responded, but were a significant distance away.

Berlin ambulance personnel were unable to resuscitate the victim, as the injuries suffered in the crash were too severe.

The victim's name has not been released by authorities pending notification of family members.

The initial investigation, including an interview with the only witness to the crash, revealed that the victim was traveling west on a snowmobile corridor, with a passenger on the back, when she failed to make a right hand turn on the trail. The snowmobile went off the trail, striking a rock, causing the snowmobile to become airborne. The snowmobile then struck a tree, killing the driver and ejecting the passenger.

The only witness to the crash was the passenger, who was not seriously injured despite being thrown from the snowmobile. The passenger called 911, leading to the emergency response.

Authorities said the victim had rented the snowmobile from Northeast Snowmobile and ATV Rentals in Gorham earlier in the day. It is believe that the victim had limited or no previous snowmobiling experience. Investigators said speed and inexperience are the leading factors in the crash.

