Massachusetts woman suffers serious head injuries in NH snowmobile crash

A Massachusetts woman suffered serious head injuries in a snowmobile crash in New Hampshire on Monday afternoon.

The New Hampshire Fish and Game Department said it was notified shortly after 3 p.m. Monday that a snowmobile had crashed on the Lower Haystack Trail off of Bear Notch Road in Bartlett.

WATCH ANYTIME FOR FREE >Stream NBC10 Boston news for free, 24/7, wherever you are.

They said 40-year-old Jiamin Wei, of Chestnut Hill, had been driving a rented snowmobile when she failed to negotiate a downhill left hand turn and drove off the right side of the trail into a ditch, hitting a tree. Her 10-year-old son was a passenger on the machine.

Wei and her son were riding as part of a tour, and the guide was able to quickly call for help and provide an accurate location for rescuers. Along with a Fish and Game conservation officer, members of the Bartlett/Jackson Ambulance Service, the Bartlett Fire Department and the Bartlett Police Department responded.

Get updates on what's happening in Boston to your inbox. Sign up for our >News Headlines newsletter.

The 10-year-old was not injured and was able to be driven by snowmobile from the scene. His mother had suffered serious head injuries but was stable. She was placed in a rescue sled and transported about 2 miles back to the trailhead, where she was transferred to an ambulance.

She was taken by ambulance to the Memorial Hospital in North Conway for treatment. No update on her condition was available.