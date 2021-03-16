Local

Massachusetts Receiving 8,000 Unexpected Doses of Johnson & Johnson Vaccine This Week

The state will be getting 170,000 first doses overall, a spokesperson for the COVID-19 Command Center said

By Marc Fortier

NBC Universal, Inc.

The state of Massachusetts is receiving 170,000 first doses of COVID-19 vaccine this week, including 8,000 unexpected doses of the single shot Johnson & Johnson vaccine.

The state had previously been told it wouldn't be receiving any more Johnson & Johnson vaccine doses until the end of March, a spokesperson for the Massachusetts COVID-19 Command Center said.

The state allocations do not include the federal pharmacy program or other federal doses. The total number of vaccines represents a modest increase over recent weeks.

