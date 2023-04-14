Massive Brush Fire Burns in Exeter, RI

Water is being dumped from helicopters onto a large brush fire burning Friday afternoon in Exeter, Rhode Island's governor said.

NBC affiliate WJAR reported that the fire was spreading in woods near Rhode Island Veterans Cemetery.

Gov. Dan McKee is also calling for the evacuation of Exeter residents between William Reynolds Road and Route 102, including Purgatory Road. His office said the fire is expected to cover 700 acres.

The Rhode Island National Guard responded in helicopters in an effort to extinguish the blaze.

Get Boston local news, weather forecasts, lifestyle and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Boston’s newsletters.

The governor's office said a shelter was being opened at the Exeter Public Library at 773 Ten Rod road. After the library closes at 6 p.m., the shelter will move to Exeter-West Greenwich High School at 930 Nooseneck Hill Road in West Greenwich.