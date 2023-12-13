Brockton

Massive water main break turns Brockton streets into rivers

By Oscar Margain

NBC Universal, Inc.

A large water main break in Brockton, Massachusetts, turned roads into rivers early Wednesday morning.

The Brockton Department of Public Works has been working nonstop to fix the break at Montello and Lawrence streets.

Crews were seen using excavator to remove all the asphalt that buckled when the water came gushing out from underground. They also pumped out some of that water, which is now running down Lawrence Street.

The reports for the water main break came in just after 1 a.m., prompting Department of Public Works crews to shut the water off in order to stop it from further flooding the roads. Part of the concern is that some of that leakage could turn to ice and make the roads slick and dangerous to drive.

It's unclear at this time what caused the water main to break or when the section of Montello Street between Lawrence and Allen streets will reopen.

