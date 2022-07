A person is dead after being shot Thursday night in Boston's Mattapan neighborhood.

Police responded shortly after 10 p.m. to Orlando Street, where the shooting had taken place.

The victim was pronounced dead at the scene, police said.

The Boston Police Department says it is still searching for the shooter.

No further information was immediately available.