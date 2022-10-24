Maura Healey Declines Invitation From Geoff Diehl for Third Debate

Democratic candidate for Massachusetts Governor Maura Healey has declined an invitation for a third debate from Republican candidate Geoff Diehl.

Healey's running mate, Kim Driscoll, canceled an invitation for a radio debate scheduled for Monday against Diehl's running mate, Leah Allen, according to the Diehl campaign.

Democratic Attorney General Maura Healey and Republican Geoff Diehl, a former state representative, debated their qualifications to be Massachusetts' next governor Wednesday.

On Friday, Diehl challenged Healey to another debate, apparently in light of the Driscoll campaign's cancelation.

"If Kim Driscoll is going to dodge debates, I believe the only way for voters to know where Healey and Driscoll really stand is for Maura Healey to debate me for a third time," Diehl wrote in a news release from his campaign. "Voters want to hear why Healey and Driscoll, who support Question One, are being dishonest when they say they want to cut taxes."

Healey's team, however, said in a statement that she will be focusing on connecting directly with voters during the final two weeks of her campaign.

"People have had the opportunity to hear Geoff Diehl’s extreme pro-Trump, anti-choice views during two televised debates," a spokesperson for Healey's campaign said to NBC10 Boston in a statement. "Maura looks forward to taking her case directly to voters for the final two weeks of the campaign."

In their second and final debate ahead of the election for Massachusetts governor, Democrat Maura Healey and Republican Geoff Diehl discussed abortion, taxes, immigration, energy costs and Donald Trump,

NBC10 Boston, Telemundo Nueva Ingleterra and NECN hosted the first televised debate between the two candidates earlier this month. You can find a recap of that here.

NBC10 Boston has reached out to Kim Driscoll's campaign about Diehl's claims.