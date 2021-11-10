Mayor-Elect Michelle Wu to Discuss Mass. & Cass Crisis

Mayor-elect Michelle Wu is scheduled to make "key personnel announcements" Wednesday relative to the public health crisis in the area known as Mass. and Cass.

She is scheduled to speak at 11 a.m. at the Boston Health Care for the Homeless Program.

We spent three weeks in the area of Mass. and Cass following the people that live there.

People living at the intersection of Massachusetts Avenue and Melnea Cass Boulevard were ordered to clear out by Nov. 1, with city workers tearing down tents following the 6 a.m. deadline for residents to leave.

The homeless encampment has grown over the last several months, and the city has said it is unsanitary and dangerous. But officials also promised that people wouldn't be kicked out before being offered support at least twice.

On Oct. 19, outgoing Mayor Kim Janey declared the rampant drug use and homelessness in the area a public health crisis and vowed to remove the tents scattered along the sidewalks near the intersection.

Then two weeks ago, the city said it was stepping up enforcement of its recent push to clear the area. Information posted on the city's website explained the steps that were being taken, including the notification of residents of shelter and services.

The ACLU of Massachusetts filed a lawsuit against the City of Boston last week to protect "the legal rights and safety" of those being evicted from Mass. and Cass. A hearing in that lawsuit was held Tuesday, but no resolution was reached.