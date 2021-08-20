Mayor Janey to Provide Update on COVID in Boston

Mayor Kim Janey is expected to give an update on Boston's COVID-19 response on Friday morning.

She is scheduled to speak at 10 a.m. from City Hall.

Last week, Janey announced a COVID vaccine policy for all city employees, requiring them to verify their vaccination status or get tested weekly. The plan goes into effect in phases starting in September.

"Our purpose is to protect our employees and the public," she said.

The city employs 18,000 people, and those who don't verify that they've been vaccinated through a "secure, centralized, digital portal" will be able to get tested at locations throughout the city, including at City Hall, Janey said.

Employees who work directly with high-priority Boston residents, like at public schools, libraries, Boston Centers for Youth & Families and more, will have to comply with the policy by Sept. 20. Other public-facing city workers, contractors and volunteers, like ones who work in public safety and at parks will have to verify their vaccination status or get tested by Oct. 4. The rest of the employees and contractors will have until Oct. 18 to comply.

In a bid to encourage city workers to get the vaccine, one fully vaccinated, benefit-eligible employee a week will given an extra week of paid leave.

Janey's announcement came as the city's metrics have ticked up to an average of nearly 112 new cases per day. She warned last week that the virus is likely to be part of daily life for some time: "We will see ebbs and flows of COVID cases, and we will need to ensure that our hospital capacity … remains below the threshold. The best way to do that is by getting people vaccinated."

Since the start of the pandemic, there have been 74,478 COVID cases in Boston, and 1,402 deaths.