Mayor Wu on Orange Line Shutdown: ‘The First Couple Days Are Going to Be Iffy'

Boston Mayor Michelle Wu spoke publicly Tuesday for the first time since the MBTA released its initial plans to help commuters navigate the coming 30-day Orange Line shutdown, acknowledging that the early days "are going to be iffy."

"The first couple days are going to be a little bit iffy as everyone is sorting out the new routines and understanding all the new options, so we really encourage everyone to try to take a little time ahead of time and just map it out so you know what the alternatives are," she said. "There will be shuttle buses running along the southern half from Forest Hills to Copley Station and then from Oak Grove into Government Center, and then there will also be free Commuter Rail for anyone who's getting on at a Zone 1A, Zone 1 or Zone 2 stop -- any stop in the City of Boston, for example -- and so for community members who live near or can get to a commuter rail station, that is probably your best bet."

"It is free," she added. "You just have to show a Charlie Card. They're not going to charge it, so you don't have to have it loaded up with funds."

Today we provided @CityOfBoston with 3,000 CharlieCards to distribute at @BPLBoston, City Hall & by councilors for the upcoming Orange & Green Line closure. During the diversions, riders can use CharlieCards to access alternate T transit, including @MBTA_CR in Zones 1A, 1 & 2. pic.twitter.com/VEPXgYhUks — MBTA (@MBTA) August 16, 2022

During a news conference Monday, state officials referred to the project and its impact as the "Orange Line Super Surge," detailing how it will be felt by almost all commuters in this region and urging people to change their commute if they can. Orange Line trains will stop running at 9 p.m. Friday and remain out of service through the end of the day Sept. 18, an unprecedented end-to-end shutdown incited by a federal investigation that flagged delayed maintenance at the T as a significant safety issue. A chunk of the Green Line from Government Center to Union Square will also go dark starting Monday, Aug. 22 through Sept. 18.

Boston commuters are being urged to plan ahead, with major impacts expected to both train service and roadway traffic.

Wu said she will probably ride the commuter rail on the first day of the shutdown to try it out and make sure everything is going smoothly.

"So if you can at all get to the commuter rail, know that it's not going to be the usual very expensive price. It will be free to take the commuter rail from any stop that's close to the city, and especially those who can transfer over at Forest Hills to get to Back Bay or South Station or Ruggles, that is probably your best bet," she said.

In addition to that, she said there will be other bus lines that will be running more frequently than usual.

Wu said she plans to release additional information about options for Boston residents on Thursday. She said her team has already been working to make sure that communication about the upcoming shutdown is getting out in multiple languages.

"We need to get the signage up very quickly," she said. "I have worry for those riders who maybe don't know this is coming yet and all of a sudden on Day 1 will be surprised. All of this happened on a very quick timeline. Many things have been going on at the same time -- planning bus routes, figuring out outreach. I know the T is working as much as they can to get that out and posted. The city will support that as much as we can."

City Councilor Ed Flynn also spoke Tuesday, expressing dismay that the MBTA has not taken the needs of Chinatown residents into consideration as part of their plan.

"What's important is making sure our immigrant neighborhood in Chinatown is treated fairly and with respect in this process. In my opinion it has not," he said. "It's critical we have buses in Chinatown taking people where they need to go. This is a large immigrant community."

"We need to make sure the MBTA is focused on that as well, and right now they're not there and they need to do a better job," Flynn added. "We need to make sure the Chinatown community is included, not excluded."

State House News Service contributed to this report.