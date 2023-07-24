Local

In-depth news coverage of the Greater Boston Area.
movies

Mayor Wu to kick off free movie nights in August

Mayor Michelle Wu will host free movie nights at different Boston parks throughout August

By William Reed

"Minions: The Rise of Gru"
Illumination Studios

Mayor Michelle Wu, in partnership with the Boston Parks and Recreation Department's ParkARTS program, is hosting free movie nights in 11 different parks across the city next month.

The movie showings are scheduled from Aug. 8-Sept. 1. Each movie showing will begin at dusk.

Here's the full schedule:

"Minions: The Rise of Gru"
When: Tuesday, Aug. 8
Where: Moakley Park, 1005 Columbia Road, South Boston

Get Boston local news, weather forecasts, lifestyle and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Boston’s newsletters.

Meteor shower program featuring "Lightyear"
When: Friday, Aug. 11
Where: Hynes Playground, 502 VFW Parkway, West Roxbury

"Black Panther: Wakanda Forever"
When: Monday, Aug. 14
Where: Horatio Harris Park, 58 Harold St., West Roxbury

"Marcel the Shell with Shoes On"
When: Tuesday, Aug. 15
Where: Ringer Playground, 85 Allston St., Allston

Local

In-depth news coverage of the Greater Boston Area.

car crash 26 mins ago

SUV slams into Groveland senior living complex, sending 2 to hospital

Taunton 32 mins ago

Suspect in Taunton murder held without bail during arraignment

"DC League of Super Pets"
When: Wednesday, Aug. 16
Where: Hannon Playground, 621 Dudley St., Dorchester

"Vivo"
When: Monday, Aug. 21
Where: Noyes Playground, 86 Boardman St., East Boston

"Lyle, Lyle, Crocodile"
When: Tuesday, Aug. 22
Where: Peters Park, 230 Shawmut Avenue, South End

"Spiderman: No Way Home"
When: Wednesday, Aug. 23
Where: Healy Playground, 160 Florence St., Roslindale

"DC League of Super Pets"
When: Monday, Aug. 28
Where: Iacono Playground, 150 Readville St., Hyde Park

"The Bad Guys"
When: Tuesday, Aug. 29
Where: Training Field/Winthrop Square, 55 Winthrop St., Charlestown

"The Super Mario Bros. Movie"
When: Friday, Sept. 1
Where: Boston Common Parade Ground, 38 Beacon St., Boston

For more information, go to Boston.gov/MovieNight or contact the Boston Parks and Recreation Department at 617-635-4505.

This article tagged under:

moviesBostonMichelle Wu
Meet the Team Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Climate 2023 Investigations NBC10 Boston Responds Submit a tip Video Health Traffic NBC Sports Boston Sports Celtics New England Patriots Bruins Red Sox Entertainment Hub Today
About NBC10 Boston Our News Standards TV Listings Submit a Tip Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Download Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us