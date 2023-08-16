back to school

Mayor Wu to talk preparations for new academic year at Roxbury elementary school

The news conference will be held at 9 a.m., and a live stream will be provided on this story.

By Matt Fortin

It's probably not what students in Boston want to hear: The new school year is quickly approaching.

Boston Public Schools will welcome students back to the classroom on Sept. 7, less than a month away. Kindergarteners will begin class on Sept. 11.

On Wednesday, Mayor Michelle Wu is expected to discuss preparations underway for the new school year.

Wu will be joined by Boston Public Schools Superintendent Mary Skipper, Chief of Streets Jascha-Franklin-Hodge, Deputy Chief of Streets for Transportation Nick Gove and Boston Transportation Department staff for a news conference at Trotter Elementary School in Roxbury.

Get Boston local news, weather forecasts, lifestyle and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Boston’s newsletters.

The news conference will be held at 9 a.m., and a live stream will be provided on this story.

More school news

back to school 3 hours ago

Boston health officials urge latest vaccines as school year approaches

news 24 hours ago

These are the best colleges for financial aid, according to The Princeton Review's new ranking

This article tagged under:

back to school
Meet the Team Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Climate 2023 Investigations NBC10 Boston Responds Submit a tip Video Health Traffic NBC Sports Boston Sports Celtics New England Patriots Bruins Red Sox Entertainment Hub Today
About NBC10 Boston Our News Standards TV Listings Submit a Tip Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Download Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us