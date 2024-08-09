Signal issue disrupts service on part of MBTA Green Line

A signal problem disrupted service Friday morning on part of the MBTA's Green Line, the T said.

The Green Line E branch service from Prudential to Heath Street was suspended due to the signal issue at Brigham Circle, according to the T, who said passengers should use bus Route 39 for alternative service.

It's unclear what caused the signal problem.