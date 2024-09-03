MBTA launches new reduced fare program for low-income riders

The MBTA’s income-eligible reduced fare program is launching Wednesday, potentially cutting transit costs in half for about 60,000 riders.

It offers reduced fares to riders between the ages of 18 and 64, at or below 200% of the federal poverty level - that's $30,120 a year for a single person or $62,400 for a family of four.

Previously, reduced fares were only for seniors, people with disabilities, or those under age 25 with low incomes.

According to the MBTA, those enrolled in income-based state assistance programs should qualify, and those not yet enrolled but who meet income requirements are still encouraged to apply in person with the non-profit ABCD, which can assist with the application.

“There are many people who don't speak English as a first language or may not be able to navigate the online system. And so that's why the in-person option at our sites is available," said Sharon Scott-Chandler, ABCD President and CEO.

While many hope for free fares for all eventually, many transportation advocates say this is a step in the right direction.

“That group of folks 18 to 64, you know, they're in the midst of life and working every day and dropping kids off at child care and, you know, working poor," said Makayla Comas of the Livable Street Alliance.

For people like Walter Maceachern, it's the difference between transit or money for all of life's other necessities.

"I could probably put a few more groceries on the table," he told NBC10 Boston.

Here are the details of the program:

Discounts : Half-price fares on commuter rail, bus, subway, ferry, and The Ride (door-to-door service for people with disabilities).

: Half-price fares on commuter rail, bus, subway, ferry, and The Ride (door-to-door service for people with disabilities). Income Eligibility : At or below 200% of the federal poverty level. $30,120 a year for a single person. $62,400 a year for a family of four. Other family sizes: https://www.masslegalservices.org/content/federal-poverty-guidelines-2024

: Estimated Savings: roughly $700 a year Income-eligible CharlieCards can be loaded with: Cash value for roughly 50% reduced one-way fares $10 7-Day LinkPasses $30 monthly LinkPasses The card can also purchase reduced one-way fares and monthly passes for Commuter Rail, Ferry, and Express Bus.

Online Application:

Step 1: Create Account : If you don’t have a MyCharlie account, sign up for one. You need this to apply and receive updates.

: If you don’t have a MyCharlie account, sign up for one. You need this to apply and receive updates. Step 2: Verify Info : Auto-Verify : You can choose whether to automatically verify your eligibility using your ID or manually upload documentation. Manual Upload : Upload your ID and proof of state assistance (like a welcome letter or account screenshot). Approval should take two business days. Note : Use manual upload if using MASSGrant enrollment.

: Step 3: Provide Address: Enter your shipping address to receive your card by mail in about a week.

Note: If you want to use your MASSGrant enrollment to qualify, you must use the manual upload process.

In Person Application:

Application Locations: Five in-person Action for Boston Community Development (ABCD) locations around the MBTA service area offer help signing up. Current locations: https://bostonabcd.org/locations/ An additional 31 locations will be available over fall 2024.

Language Options: The online application can be completed in English, Spanish, Portuguese, Simplified Chinese, Traditional Chinese, Haitian-Creole, or Vietnamese.

For more information: https://www.mbta.com/fares/reduced