2 sought in assault of man, daughter on MBTA Red Line

The attack took place July 5 between the Downtown Crossing and Quincy Center stations, according to MBTA Transit Police

By Asher Klein

The MBTA Transit Police shared these images as they searched for people involved in an assault on a father and daughter on the Red Line early Friday, July 5, 2024.
Police are looking for two people involved in the assault of a man and his young daughter on an MBTA Red Line train last week.

MBTA Transit Police shared images Friday of the pair involved in the attack — details on what happened weren't shared — about 1 a.m. last Friday between the Downtown Crossing and Quincy Center stations.

Anyone who recognizes the people wanted in the police assault and battery investigation was asked to call 617-222-1050.

It wasn't immediately clear if the girl or her father were hurt.

