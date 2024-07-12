2 sought in assault of man, daughter on MBTA Red Line

Police are looking for two people involved in the assault of a man and his young daughter on an MBTA Red Line train last week.

MBTA Transit Police shared images Friday of the pair involved in the attack — details on what happened weren't shared — about 1 a.m. last Friday between the Downtown Crossing and Quincy Center stations.

STAY IN THE KNOW Watch NBC10 Boston news for free, 24/7, wherever you are. Get Boston local news, weather forecasts, lifestyle and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Boston’s newsletters.

Anyone who recognizes the people wanted in the police assault and battery investigation was asked to call 617-222-1050.

It wasn't immediately clear if the girl or her father were hurt.