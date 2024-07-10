Brockton

3 shot near MBTA commuter lot in Brockton

The shooting happened at about 3 a.m. at the Montello Station on Sparks Street, Brockton police said

By Staff Reports

NBC10 Boston

Three people were shot near an MBTA Commuter Rail parking lot in Brockton, Massachusetts, Wednesday morning, according to police.

The shooting happened at about 3 a.m. on Sparks Street, Brockton police said.

Video shows several police cars at the Montello Station and officers looking for evidence.

This story is breaking and will be updated once more information becomes available.

