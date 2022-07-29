Local

After Runaway MBTA Train Incidents, Feds Requiring Immediate Worker Training

There have been three runaway train incidents since the end of May, including on Monday, and the FTA called them "exceptionally dangerous" events, even if the three in question didn't result in anyone being hurt

By Asher Klein

After a series of runaway train incidents, the MBTA is being ordered to stop any worker who hasn't attended a safety briefing from moving its train cars in yards or shops.

The safety standdown is being required by the Federal Transit Administration to go into effect after midnight Saturday. In a letter to the MBTA dated Thursday, the agency cited "a continued failure to sufficiently prevent unintended and uncontrolled train movements by disabled trains."

The MBTA said in a statement it "is taking steps to execute the immediate actions required by the FTA. Fully supporting the FTA's ongoing scrutiny of safety-related processes and practices, the MBTA is committed to providing the training and tools necessary for employees to create and maintain a culture in which safety is prioritized."

NBC10 Boston is reaching out to the MBTA to find out how many workers will be affected by the safety standdown, as well as whether service is expected to be affected.

As incidents continue to accumulate, Boston Mayor Michelle Wu and others are demanding changes to regain the public's trust.

The FTA is investigating the MBTA and has already issued several special directives requiring updates on safety and staffing issues.

This is a breaking news story that will be updated. The State House News Service contributed to this report.

