MBTA Runs Orange Line Test Rides Ahead of Monday Reopening

The MBTA operated test trains on the Orange Line on Saturday ahead of the rail line's scheduled reopening.

The Orange Line's historic shutdown by the MBTA began Aug. 19, and in its place, shuttles have been traversing through Boston and other suburbs typically serviced by the transit line. Crews have been working around the clock to complete five years' worth of track and signal replacement, along with maintenance and other projects during the 30-day period.

On Saturday, the MBTA operated a test train between Oak Grove and Sullivan stations and between Forest Hills and Ruggles stations.

In a video update posted Friday, the MBTA said it had 96% of the planned work complete and was also able to take advantage of the service stoppage to do some "opportunity" projects.

"There's going to be a lot of people doing work over the weekend to get the system back up," MBTA General Manager Steve Poftak said Tuesday.

The Orange Line is scheduled to remain shut down until Sept. 19, and the MBTA says 66% of the work has been completed.

When service resumes, the majority of Orange Line trains on the rails will consist of new cars — double what the MBTA had running before the shutdown.

As we install new Orange Line rails, we're thermite welding - a process where molten metal fuses ends into continuous rail for a stronger bond & smoother ride. Before rails can be used at full speed, trains will travel slower during a temporary monitoring phase.#BuildingABetterT pic.twitter.com/TUt8kWH4JY — MBTA (@MBTA) September 13, 2022

There will be other improvements as well, including upgraded lighting at stations and quicker trips thanks to upgraded rails and signaling systems.

"The one challenge is that even though there'll be new trains, even though the tracks will be updated and we will see a lot of benefit on that front, staffing levels are still low and it will take time for staff to be trained up," said Boston Mayor Michelle Wu.

The shutdown has certainly caused some headaches for commuters and residents. Some people have even said their commutes into work have doubled in the train service's absence.

But some regular riders say they'll miss the comfort of the large shuttle buses.

"It's not as fast as the train, but I like it," one woman said. "The driver is so pleasant, she gave us beautiful music and talks to us on the way. I enjoyed it."

Many initially worried about the impact of the historic shutdown and the use of shuttles. Those fears largely didn't seem to materialize.

"Since they shut the Orange Line, we don't have no problem going to our destination," another rider said.

We asked regular Orange Line riders to show us their commutes throughout the shutdown.

Poftak said that Thursday, with Boston Public Schools students returning, was the busiest day the MBTA has seen since the shutdown began.

The work is part of the MBTA’s response to a safety Federal Transit Administration review following several problems and accidents that have led to injuries, and in one case, the death of a rider. The FTA released a scathing 90-page report two weeks ago that said the MBTA has for years prioritized capital projects over safety and maintenance.