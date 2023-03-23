Local

MBTA

MBTA to Meet Amid Wait for New General Manager, Ongoing Slow Downs

The meeting is happening at 10 a.m.

By Alysha Palumbo

The MBTA's Board of Directors is set to meet on Thursday, amid a lot of attention toward the public transit agency over speed restrictions and the looming announcement of a new general manager to head up the T.

Service is still not back to normal – and whoever is named the head of the T, will inherit a lot of challenges.

All eyes are on Governor Maura Healey and her imminently impending decision of who will take over the helm of the problem-plagued public transit system.

There will still be delays for riders with targeted blocked speed restrictions in place.
On WBUR Wednesday, Governor Healey said that she is in the final stages of selecting a new general manager to run the T and expects to name the new GM "very, very soon."

It’s a decision she’s been weighing since before she took office in January.

It’s unclear if there will be any update on a GM hire at the T’s Board of Directors meeting this morning.

There could be an update at that meeting from MBTA officials on progress in clearing track defect concerns that led to system-wide speed restrictions.

Once again riders have to plan around the T, this time with Saint Paddy’s Day crowds and ongoing speed restrictions

The last of the global speed restrictions were lifted earlier this week, but slow zones still exist on all T lines.

In addition to the safety management inspection update, T officials are expected to discuss the budget, the capital investment plan for the next 4 years, and low income fares at today’s meeting.

The MBTA Board of Directors is scheduled to meet at 10 a.m.

