Speed Restrictions Remain in Place on the MBTA Green Line on Sunday

The MBTA notified riders on Sunday that the speed restrictions on the Green Line that have slowed down the trains in Boston are remaining in place.

There are also restrictions on parts of the Blue, Orange and Red line.

The MBTA notified riders through social media.

Today, March 19, the 10-25 mph speed restriction on the Green Line remains in place as crews run a test train. Block speed restrictions are in place on the Red, Orange, Blue, and Mattapan Lines. — MBTA (@MBTA) March 19, 2023

"As each defect is validated and corrected as needed, that track portion will be able to have the speed restriction lifted." added the agency in the following post.

As each defect is validated and corrected as needed, that track portion will be able to have the speed restriction lifted. Speed restrictions are in place for the safety of employees and customers. — MBTA (@MBTA) March 19, 2023

There is no definitive timetable as to when the speed restrictions will be lifted.

On Saturday, the MBTA hoped they could ease speed restrictions by end of service on Saturday, but they are continuing on Sunday.

"The MBTA continues to prioritize safety and at this time cannot lift the Green Line line-wide speed restrictions as further evaluation and validation of specific locations are needed." said the agency in a statement.

"The MBTA has identified 30 speed limit signs that need to be relocated on the Green Line, and that work is taking place today. After that work is completed, the MBTA will re-run test trains on the entire line. The MBTA apologizes for the continued disruption to service for its riders." they added.

The T notified riders of the pause on social media.

While running a Green Line test train in areas where defects had previously been detected, crews identified speed signs that need to be relocated to implement block restrictions. As result, the global speed restriction will remain in place until this manual process is completed. — MBTA (@MBTA) March 18, 2023

Once again, riders have to plan around the T, this time with St. Patrick’s Day crowds adding to the ongoing speed restrictions across all subway and trolley lines.

The MBTA is offering a guide to St. Patrick's Day celebrations here.

The acting head of the MBTA said Friday that he was "optimistic" that the last of the global speed restrictions placed on the lines last week could be lifted by Saturday morning. The entirety of the Green Line remains under the restriction more than a week after an inspection of part of the Red Line triggered the global speed restrictions on all of the T's four heavy and light rail lines.

Pockets of track on all lines remain restricted — when the Green Line's global restriction ends, about 25% of the total track remain under restrictions, according to the MBTA, meaning trains won't be able to go over certain sections of track faster than 25 mph, or 10 mph on restricted curves and other specialized stretches of track.

"I remain focused on the safety of fixing the system. That is what our riders want and deserve," interim MBTA General Manager Jeff Gonneville said at a news conference.

It's unclear when all the speed restrictions across the system will be lifted.

He noted that a "dedicated and robust" independent investigation into what led to the slowdowns is underway. But he said he was satisfied with the pace of the systemwide track inspection, given how much has needed to get done while keeping trains running.

Gonneville reiterated that riders should continue to plan for additional travel time and longer headways on all subway and trolley lines, given the pockets of slow zones that will persist.

Next week, the T plans to unveil a new dashboard that lets riders know where exactly speeds are restricted on the subways and trolleys.

Riders have been frustrated Thursday and Friday by speed restrictions on the MBTA.

Rail speeds were reduced on all T lines last Thursday based on findings by a Department of Public Utilities inspection on the Red Line earlier in the week. It found several issues that required immediate attention, including concerns with priority-one track conditions, electrical access boxes on the right of way and headlight operations within the tunnels, and missing or inconsistent documentation around which repairs were actually made.

The sudden announcement slowed trains systemwide. Global speed restrictions were lifted the next day for the Red, Blue, and Orange lines, but they remained on the Green Line and — until this Thursday — the Mattapan trolley.