MBTA Train Shutdowns: What Parents Need to Know for Students' Commutes

Students heading back to school in Boston and nearby districts will have a new obstacle to contend with: the MBTA's weekslong shutdowns on the Orange and Green lines.

School begins for most students in the area the week after Labor Day -- the first day for most Boston students is Wednesday, Sept. 8 -- when the closure of the entire Orange Line and the Green Line north of Government Center will still be in full swing.

The closures are expected to throw train riders' commutes into chaos and extend to drivers as well, bringing severe traffic congestion as more people travel by car and new bus only lanes are installed to help accommodate shuttles.

About 5,000 students in Boston alone take the Orange Line to get to school, officials have said, noting that the MBTA will be working with Boston Public Schools and other local stakeholders. The district on Tuesday released some notes on what its parents and students should know, including that they don't wait until the first day of school to see how the commute will go.

"We encourage students and families to practice using any new routes in advance, if possible, to ensure you are comfortable navigating your trip to and from school," the district wrote in its weekly update.

The state is urging the around 100,000 people who take the MBTA Orange Line every day post-pandemic, to find an alternative commuting method other than driving.

Other advice included that Commuter Rail service will likely be the fastest way to get around, that MBTA employees in red clothes will offer help at stations citywide and that students should give themselves more time to get to school -- though lateness won't be a problem during the shutdowns.

"Students should plan for delays and ensure they leave additional time to get to and from school. There will not be any consequences for students' late arrivals, within reason. BPS will plan to provide additional staff support to help guide students who are going to school along their route," the note said.

Massachusetts Department of Transportation engineers modeled how bad congestion is expected to get in Boston during the morning commute while Orange and Green line service is suspended in August and September. Use the slider to see the before and after.

Anyone who needs assistance can reach the BPS Helpline, open weekdays from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m., at 617-635-8873 or by emailing Helpline@bostonpublicschools.org.

The note didn't mention if school bus service was expected to be impacted.

Crews were working overnight putting in new bus lanes. The shift to buses during the train shutdown is anticipated to create more congestion on the roadways.

Asked Tuesday if the MBTA was making special accommodations for Boston Public Schools students, the agency noted it's working with all impacted school districts and other organizations in the area.

"We know many of our riders, like teachers and students, do not have the option to stay home during the closure. The MBTA is committed to working with our municipal partners, all school districts, and all colleges and universities touched by the Orange Line shutdown in order to provide riders with alternative travel options," a representative said in a statement.

Boston Mayor Michelle Wu said Tuesday that the city, school district and MBTA are working closely together on plans for the start of school.

"It is absolutely critical that our students have a dependable, reliable way to get to school every single day, but especially at the beginning of the year," she said. "We've been planning much in advance for all bus routes to be assigned. The MBTA situation has thrown an extra curveball into that planning."

Wu said the city is working on additional options and will have more to say in the coming days.