Somerville

MBTA Transit Police seek man after indecent assault of 15-year-old girl in Somerville

MBTA Transit Police

Authorities are looking for a man after they say a 15-year-old girl was assaulted in Somerville, Massachusetts.

The MBTA Transit Police put out photos of a person of interest being sought in an indecent assault and battery investigation.

STAY IN THE KNOW

icon

Watch NBC10 Boston news for free, 24/7, wherever you are.
icon

Get Boston local news, weather forecasts, lifestyle and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Boston’s newsletters.

Police say it occurred along MBTA Bus Route 86 in the McGrath Highway area, but did not say when the assault happened or whether it was on board a bus.

Anyone who recognizes the man is asked to call 617-222-1050 with any information.

Get top local stories in Boston delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC Boston's News Headlines newsletter.

This article tagged under:

SomervilleMassachusettsMBTA
Meet the Team Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Investigations NBC10 Boston Responds Submit a tip Video Health Traffic NBC Sports Boston Sports Celtics New England Patriots Bruins Red Sox Entertainment Hub Today Politics
About NBC10 Boston Our News Standards TV Listings Submit a Tip Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Newsletters TV Schedule Download Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us