MBTA Transit Police seek man after indecent assault of 15-year-old girl in Somerville

Authorities are looking for a man after they say a 15-year-old girl was assaulted in Somerville, Massachusetts.

The MBTA Transit Police put out photos of a person of interest being sought in an indecent assault and battery investigation.

Police say it occurred along MBTA Bus Route 86 in the McGrath Highway area, but did not say when the assault happened or whether it was on board a bus.

Anyone who recognizes the man is asked to call 617-222-1050 with any information.

