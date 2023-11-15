MBTA updates Charliecard website, discontinues ‘MyCharlie'

The MBTA has retired the current 'MyCharlie' website for an updated and more accessible version on Wednesday, according to the Boston Globe.

You can now register multiple Charliecards, sign up for automatic payments and protect your Charliecard balance on the new website.

If you already have an account, your information will be transferred to the new website.

Recurring monthly passes through MyCharlie will be discontinued but the passes will still be valid for the rest of the month.

Get Boston local news, weather forecasts, lifestyle and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Boston’s newsletters.

If you want to use auto-pay after November, you have to sign up on the new website. You will not be able to reload your cards through MyCharlie.

MBTA is also expecting to introduce a lower fair if you use auto-pay.