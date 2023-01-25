Mega Millions Ticket Sold in Western Mass. Hits $31 Million Jackpot

A Mega Millions ticket that was sold in a small western Massachusetts community won a $31 million jackpot prize during Tuesday's drawing, according to the Massachusetts Lottery.

The ticket was sold at a Stop & Shop store in Belchertown, according to a news release. The winning numbers are 33-41-47-50-62, MegaBall 20.

A Mega Millions jackpot hasn't been hit in Massachusetts since 2012, and this is the fourth jackpot in the game to hit in the Bay State since 2002.

Prize winners have a year to claim their money, which they must do at the Massachusetts Lottery headquarters in Dorchester.

Get Boston local news, weather forecasts, lifestyle and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Boston’s newsletters.

The grocery store where the ticket was sold will get a $50,000 bonus.