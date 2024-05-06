Northborough

Megabucks ticket worth $5.37M sold in Northborough

This is the second Megabucks jackpot won since the game was redesigned last year, according to the Massachusetts State Lottery Commission

By Staff Reports

A winning Megabucks ticket from the May 4 drawing was sold in Northborough, the Massachusetts State Lottery Commission said.

The jackpot was $5.37 million, and the Quic Pic ticket was sold at the Lowe's Variety and Meat Shop on West Main Street, the commission said.

The numbers for Saturday's drawing were 4, 11, 15, 26, 30, 40.

This is the second Megabucks jackpot won since the game was redesigned in November 2023 to "bring more value to players, with better odds of winning, a higher average jackpot, and double the winnings for all non-jackpot prize tiers," according to the commission.

"Monday drawings were added to the traditional lineup of Wednesday and Saturday drawings," the commission said.

The winners have one year from the date of the drawing to claim their prizes.

