Melrose

Melrose fire chief placed on leave amid investigation

The city would only confirm that he was placed on leave as of March 15.

By Alysha Palumbo

NBC Universal, Inc.

The fire chief in Melrose, Massachusetts, has been placed on leave due to a pending investigation, according to the city.

Officials didn't release any further information about the investigation — only saying it's an alleged violation of city policy.

Fire Chief Ed Collina has been a firefighter in Melrose for 38 years, leading the department for the past six years. In fact, just last month he announced he would be retiring in April.

The problems at fire stations in Melrose, Massachusetts, include flooding, rodents, raw sewage and a lack of heat.
Get Boston local news, weather forecasts, lifestyle and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Boston’s newsletters.

Last year, the NBC10 Boston Investigators spoke with Collina about the "deplorable conditions" at the city's fire houses and his push to bring the department into the 21st century.

In November, voters approved plans to renovate fire headquarters and build new fire houses for engines 2 and 3.

It's unclear what sparked this investigation, how long Collina is expected to be on leave and whether this will affect his planned retirement.

The city would only confirm that he was placed on leave as of March 15.

More Melrose news

Melrose Sep 20, 2023

Melrose woman sentenced in racist attack on Muslim city councilor

investigations Sep 7, 2023

Melrose to vote on new fire stations after we found leaking roofs, rodents and raw sewage

Melrose Jan 14, 2023

Melrose Teachers, School District Reach Deal to Avert Strike

This article tagged under:

MelroseMassachusetts
Meet the Team Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Climate 2023 Investigations NBC10 Boston Responds Submit a tip Video Health Traffic NBC Sports Boston Sports Celtics New England Patriots Bruins Red Sox Entertainment Hub Today
About NBC10 Boston Our News Standards TV Listings Submit a Tip Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Download Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us